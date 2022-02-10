American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.090-$2.170 EPS.

AAT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,340. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055 in the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

