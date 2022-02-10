American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.