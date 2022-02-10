American Century Companies Inc. Has $449,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.