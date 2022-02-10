American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Woodward by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $231,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $117.30 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

