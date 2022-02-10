American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,568 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $163.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.