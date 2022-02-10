American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

