American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Anre D. Williams Sells 139,909 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
American Express stock opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $169.77. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $198.72.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
