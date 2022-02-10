American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Anre D. Williams Sells 139,909 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Express stock opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $169.77. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

