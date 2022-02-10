American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

AMH stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,812,000 after acquiring an additional 225,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

