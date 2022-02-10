American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 4.9%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 47,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,750,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

