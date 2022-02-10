Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman Sells 5,000 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Walter Stanley Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $319.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.