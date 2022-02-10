Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 114,145 shares.The stock last traded at $9.63 and had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $619.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of -0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.