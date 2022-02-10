Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Up 7%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares shot up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 3,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.