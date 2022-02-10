Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Up 7%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares shot up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 3,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.