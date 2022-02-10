Analysts Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.92 Million

Analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce sales of $143.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.68 million to $542.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $703.73 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million.

IS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 171,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. ironSource has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.