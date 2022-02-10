Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $3.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.27 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,418. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

