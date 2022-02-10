Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MBIN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,054. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

