Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.94 and the highest is $10.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $9.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $45.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.70 to $51.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $47.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.68 to $55.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.11.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,085,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $619.77 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.12.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

