Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.59 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.94 and the highest is $10.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $9.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $45.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.70 to $51.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $47.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.68 to $55.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.11.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,085,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $619.77 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.12.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.