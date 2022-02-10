Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $950.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.