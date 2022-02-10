Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $2.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $191.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.34. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $117.92 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

