Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report sales of $89.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.15 million to $89.60 million. Digi International reported sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $367.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.35. 3,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.14 million, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

