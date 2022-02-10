Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $54.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.71 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $60.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $170.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.51 million to $179.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $203.76 million, with estimates ranging from $167.49 million to $254.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 330,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK remained flat at $$3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,389. The stock has a market cap of $653.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.