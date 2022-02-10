Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $236.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.34 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $271.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $895.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

