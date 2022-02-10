Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $133.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $147.50 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $639.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $653.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $660.23 million, with estimates ranging from $650.48 million to $670.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.
HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.
Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.01.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
