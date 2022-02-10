Analysts Expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

LVLU traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,894. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $14,918,000.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.