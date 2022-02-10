Analysts Expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

LVLU traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,894. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $14,918,000.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

