Analysts Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.