Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

A number of other research firms have also commented on COGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,493,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,760 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

