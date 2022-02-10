Analysts Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price at $6.10

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 229,346 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 23.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 6,239,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,451. The company has a market cap of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

