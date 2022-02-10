Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Target Price at €159.50

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €160.50 ($184.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($195.40) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($200.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ML stock traded up €1.70 ($1.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €150.90 ($173.45). 609,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($122.93) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($150.40).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

