Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $36.08

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.09. 15,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,312. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.