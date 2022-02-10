Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $51.00

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. 2,838,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

