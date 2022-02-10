Analyzing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus price target of $649.88, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54% Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 10.21 $327.16 million $7.21 66.37 Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

