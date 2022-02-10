Analyzing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -21.33% -2,190.66% 6.36% Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Laredo Petroleum and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20 Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $75.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Portage Biotech has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.92%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Portage Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.77 -$874.17 million ($22.42) -3.12 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million N/A N/A

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Summary

Portage Biotech beats Laredo Petroleum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

