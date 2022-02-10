Analyzing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and Affirm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.12 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.22 Affirm $870.46 million 24.11 -$430.92 million ($3.12) -23.94

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83% Affirm -73.88% -24.86% -9.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Steel Connect and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Affirm 0 6 8 0 2.57

Affirm has a consensus target price of $120.71, suggesting a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

