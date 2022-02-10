Analyzing Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telefônica Brasil and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.56%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $64.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Telefônica Brasil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 11.22% 5.84% 1.95% The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.52% 3.97% 1.70%

Volatility & Risk

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $8.30 billion 1.92 $925.48 million $0.58 16.26 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 2.11 -$1.42 billion ($0.65) -78.38

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefônica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services, as well as sells wireless devices and accessories. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

