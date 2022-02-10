Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 1,357,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $892.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 172,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

