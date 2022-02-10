Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,234. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.