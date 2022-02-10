Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.
NYSE:NLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,234. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
