Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.
Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.