Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 207.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 453,930 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

