Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.77 on Thursday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average is $289.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AON will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.