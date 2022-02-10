Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

