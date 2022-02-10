Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

Get Aramark alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.