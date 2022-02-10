Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aravive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

