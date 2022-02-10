Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.95.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
