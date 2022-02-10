ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Michael P. Hogan Acquires 1,771 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.