ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Michael P. Hogan Acquires 1,771 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $125.00.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
