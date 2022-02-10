ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Shares of ARCB opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

