ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.87) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.13) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.36).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

