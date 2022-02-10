ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 446,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,408. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €45.00 ($51.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

