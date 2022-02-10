Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $60.00 at MKM Partners

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $478,775,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

