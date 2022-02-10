Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.20

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 35330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

