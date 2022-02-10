Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. 4,578,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

