Arizona State Retirement System Has $514,000 Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 266.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.