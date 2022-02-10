Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 45.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PAR opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

