Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

